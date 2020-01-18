Amazon Prime In February 2020: 55 New Titles

Amazon next month (February 2020) plans to add 55 new TV shows and movies to its Prime lineup, including six originals.

The new titles will include Hunters (pictured above; see trailer below), an Amazon original dramatic series starring Al Pacino as a Nazi hunter who discovers that high-ranking ex-members of the Third Reich are living in the United States, and that they plan to create a Fourth Reich here.

The series, which will be available in 4K HDR, also stars Kate Mulvany, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

Also notable in February: Honey Boy, an Amazon original movie starring Shia LaBeouf as a self-destructive Hollywood star. (Yes, surprise, it’s based loosely on the star’s life.); season five of All Or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles, an Amazon original documentary on the popular and sometimes polarizing football team; and Escape at Dannemora, a Showtime original drama about a real-life prison break in New York state. (Patricia Arquette is particularly effective as a guard who falls all too easily for a charming prisoner.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming next month (February 2020) to Amazon Prime:

February 1

Movies

Beat the Devil (1953)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Buffalo ’66 (1998)

Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Crashing Through Danger (2016)

Dick Tracy (1990)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)

Emergency Landing (2018)

Father Steps Out (1941)

Ghost (1990)

Guess What We Learned In School Today? (1970)

High Voltage (2018)

Judgment Day (1999)

Little Tough Guy (1938)

Lord of War (2005)

Magic Mike (2012)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

North of The Border (2009)

People Are Funny (1946)

Posledniy Bogatyr (2017)

Precious (2009)

Southie (1999)

Taken Heart (2016)

The Big Lift (1950)

The Fabulous Dorseys (1947)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Little Princess (1995)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Series

Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2

Escape at Dannemora: Season 1

February 2

Movies

Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral (2019)

February 3

Movies

The Cabin in The Woods (2012)

February 4

Movies

Jallikattu (2019)

February 5

Movies

Warrior (2011)

February 6

Movies

Disaster Movie (2008)

February 7

Movies

*Honey Boy (2019) – Amazon Original movie

Series

*All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles – Amazon Original series

*Clifford: Season 1B – Amazon Original series

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special – Amazon Original series

*Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special – Amazon Original series

February 9

Movies

Alive (2019)

February 12

Movies

The Farewell (2019)

February 15

Movies

American Ultra (2015)

Danger Close (2019)

February 16

Movies

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)

February 18

Movies

Super 8 (2011)

February 21

Movies

Ice Princess Lily (2019)

Series

*Hunters – Amazon Original series

February 25

Movies

Run the Race (2019)

Series

Grantchester: Season 4

Phillip Swann

