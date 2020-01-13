Netflix This Week: 18 New Titles
Netflix this week (January 12-18) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.
The new titles will include Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, a Netflix original documentary about the New England Patriots star turned murderer; season six of Grace and Frankie, a Netflix original comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two married women whose husbands fall in love with each other; and Tyler Perry’s Fall From Grace, a Netflix original film starring Crystal Fox as a jilted lover who’s accused of murdering her ex.
Click Amazon: See Top-Selling Streaming Devices!!!
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Click Amazon: See Today’s Hottest Deals!!
Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix Family)
Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix Family)
The Master
Jan. 15
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix Original)
Quien a hierro mata (Netflix Film)
Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Big Fat Liar
Jan. 16
NiNoKuni (Netflix Anime)
Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
Ares (Netflix Original)
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix Film)
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix Original)
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Jan. 18
The Bling Ring
— Phillip Swann
Leave a Reply