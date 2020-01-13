News Ticker

Netflix This Week: 18 New Titles

January 13, 2020

Netflix this week (January 12-18) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, a Netflix original documentary about the New England Patriots star turned murderer; season six of Grace and Frankie, a Netflix original comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two married women whose husbands fall in love with each other; and Tyler Perry’s Fall From Grace, a Netflix original film starring Crystal Fox as a jilted lover who’s accused of murdering her ex.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix Family)

Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix Family)
The Master

Jan. 15
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix Original)
Quien a hierro mata (Netflix Film)
Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Big Fat Liar

Jan. 16
NiNoKuni (Netflix Anime)
Steve Jobs

Jan. 17
Ares (Netflix Original)
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix Film)
Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix Original)
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Jan. 18
The Bling Ring

