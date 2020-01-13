Netflix This Week: 18 New Titles

Netflix this week (January 12-18) plans to add 18 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, a Netflix original documentary about the New England Patriots star turned murderer; season six of Grace and Frankie, a Netflix original comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two married women whose husbands fall in love with each other; and Tyler Perry’s Fall From Grace, a Netflix original film starring Crystal Fox as a jilted lover who’s accused of murdering her ex.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix Family)

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix Family)

The Master

Jan. 15

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Netflix Original)

Quien a hierro mata (Netflix Film)

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Big Fat Liar

Jan. 16

NiNoKuni (Netflix Anime)

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Ares (Netflix Original)

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix Film)

Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix Original)

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

— Phillip Swann

