Comcast to Show LSU-Clemson Championship Game In 4K

Comcast joins the list of TV providers that will broadcast the 2020 national college football championship game between LSU and Clemson in 4K, according to ESPN, which is producing the event.

The game will be played at 8 p.m. ET on January 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

ESPN will produce the event and simulcast it in HD on the national ESPN channel.

DIRECTV, Altice (Optimum) and select Samsung Smart TVs will also offer the game in 4K.

For 4K videophiles, the ESPN broadcast will be available in what’s called ‘native 4K,’ meaning the game will be produced and aired in 4K rather than ‘upconverted’ from HD to the format.

(In contrast, Fox’s Thursday Night Football 4K broadcasts were actually produced in 1080p and then upconverted to 4K. Fox will do the same with the 2020 Super Bowl.)

The native 4K broadcast should feature a smoother and sharper resolution than one that is upconverted to 4K.

However, the bad news for 4K fans is that the college championship game will be in 4K rather than 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). Videophiles say that a 4K HDR picture is the most vivid and realistic one possible.

— Phillip Swann

