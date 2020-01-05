Netflix This Week: 10 New Titles

Netflix this week (January 5-11) plans to add 10 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nine original programs.

The new titles will include Cheer, a Netflix original documentary about a junior college cheerleading team in Corsicana, Texas; AJ and the Queen, a Netflix original comedy series starring RuPaul as a struggling drag queen entertainer; season four of Harvey Girls Forever, a Netflix animated series for the kids; and season one of Medical Police, a Netflix original comedy starring Errin Hayes as the head of a crime-solving team of doctors.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Jan. 8

Cheer (Netflix Original)

Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen (Original)

Giri/Haji (Original)

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (Original)

The Inbestigators: Season 2 (Original)

Medical Police (Original)

Scissor Seven (Original)

Until Dawn (Original)

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Original)

The Evil Dead

— Phillip Swann

