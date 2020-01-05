Netflix This Week: 10 New Titles
Netflix this week (January 5-11) plans to add 10 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nine original programs.
The new titles will include Cheer, a Netflix original documentary about a junior college cheerleading team in Corsicana, Texas; AJ and the Queen, a Netflix original comedy series starring RuPaul as a struggling drag queen entertainer; season four of Harvey Girls Forever, a Netflix animated series for the kids; and season one of Medical Police, a Netflix original comedy starring Errin Hayes as the head of a crime-solving team of doctors.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Jan. 8
Cheer (Netflix Original)
Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen (Original)
Giri/Haji (Original)
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (Original)
The Inbestigators: Season 2 (Original)
Medical Police (Original)
Scissor Seven (Original)
Until Dawn (Original)
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Original)
The Evil Dead
— Phillip Swann
