News Ticker

Netflix This Week: 10 New Titles

Posted on January 5, 2020 by TV Answer Man in netflix, Television // 0 Comments

Netflix this week (January 5-11) plans to add 10 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nine original programs.

The new titles will include Cheer, a Netflix original documentary about a junior college cheerleading team in Corsicana, Texas; AJ and the Queen, a Netflix original comedy series starring RuPaul as a struggling drag queen entertainer; season four of Harvey Girls Forever, a Netflix animated series for the kids; and season one of Medical Police, a Netflix original comedy starring Errin Hayes as the head of a crime-solving team of doctors.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Best-Selling TVs!!

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Jan. 8
Cheer (Netflix Original)

Click Amazon: See Today’s Best-Selling TVs!!

Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen (Original)
Giri/Haji (Original)
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (Original)
The Inbestigators: Season 2 (Original)
Medical Police (Original)

Scissor Seven (Original)
Until Dawn (Original)
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Original)
The Evil Dead

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

About TV Answer Man (1764 Articles)
The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than two decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2020 Powered by WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: