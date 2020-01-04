How to Get Sling TV For Free

Sling TV is holding a free preview of its Blue and Orange basic programming packages until January 12. The free trial started yesterday, but is only available for returning customers.

The live streamer’s Blue plan features more than 40 channels including live network feeds in select markets as well as several other Fox channels. Sling’s Orange plan includes ESPN and more than 30 cable networks.

The two plans normally cost $30 a month each, or $45 a month if you combine them. You will not be charged during the free trial for each plan so long as you cancel prior to its completion on January 12.

All subscription changes can be made by accessing the Sling ‘My Account’ page at sling.com or ‘My TV’ in the Sling TV app. You can learn more about the free trial, and its requirements, at SlingTV.com.

In addition to the two basic packages, Sling is also including many of its ‘Extra’ plans in the free trial. The Extra plans, which normally run $5 or $10 a month, includes numerous sports, movie and news channels not found in the Blue or Orange packages.

— Phillip Swann

