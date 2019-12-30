Amazon Prime This Week: 49 New Titles

Amazon this week (December 29-January 4) plans to add 49 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including four Amazon originals.

The new titles will include season one of James May: Our Man in Japan, an Amazon original travel series hosted by the co-star of the Top Gear auto series; an Amazon original comedy special featuring Broad City star Illana Glazer; and part two of season one of Bug Diaries, an Amazon original animated kids show about three unlikely bug buds.

Also notable this week: Six Star Trek movies (pictured above); three in-his-prime Jerry Lewis movies (The Bellboy, Cinderfella, The Patsy); and Swimming With Sharks, the underrated 1995 film starring Kevin Spacey as a ruthless and cruel Hollywood studio executive who gets his comeuppance.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Amazon Prime:

Monday, December 30

Movies

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

What Men Want (2019)

Wonder Park (2019)

Tuesday, December 31

Movies

Man on the Moon (1999)

January 1

Movies

Amores Perros (2000)

Arbitrage (2012)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Conspirator (2011)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1988)

Danny Collins (2015)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2005)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Golden Gate (1993)

Gone (2012)

Kansas (1988)

Knowing (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pi (1998)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Shy People (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Good Guy (2010)

The Goonies (1985)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Possession (2012)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

Friday, January 3

Movies

Midsommar (2019)

Series

*Bug Diaries: Season 1B – Amazon Original series

*James May: Our Man In Japan: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Specials

*Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper – Amazon Original special

*Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning – Amazon Original special

