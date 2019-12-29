Netflix This Week: 73 New Titles
Netflix this week (December 29-January 4) plans to add 73 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup.
The new titles will include season three of Alexa & Katie, a Netflix original comedy/drama starring Paris Berelc and Isabel May as high school students who must cope with teen pressures as well as a serious illness; two Naked Gun movies starring Leslie Nielsen as the lovable and bumbling Detective Frank Drebin; Quentin Tarantino’s two Kill Bill starring Uma Thurman as an assassin who seeks revenge on her one-time colleagues; three Dragonheart films; and two films in the Lord of the Rings saga.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:
Sunday, December 29
Lawless
Tuesday, December 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Netflix Anime)
December 31
The Degenerates: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor (Netflix Original)
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Netflix Original)
Wednesday, January 1
Ghost Stories
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out
The Circle
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
January 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Jan. 3
Anne With an E
All the Freckles in the World
Jan. 4
Dracula, season one
Go! Go! Cory Carson
