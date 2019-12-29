Netflix This Week: 73 New Titles

Netflix this week (December 29-January 4) plans to add 73 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup.

The new titles will include season three of Alexa & Katie, a Netflix original comedy/drama starring Paris Berelc and Isabel May as high school students who must cope with teen pressures as well as a serious illness; two Naked Gun movies starring Leslie Nielsen as the lovable and bumbling Detective Frank Drebin; Quentin Tarantino’s two Kill Bill starring Uma Thurman as an assassin who seeks revenge on her one-time colleagues; three Dragonheart films; and two films in the Lord of the Rings saga.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, December 29

Lawless

Tuesday, December 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Netflix Anime)

December 31

The Degenerates: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor (Netflix Original)

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, January 1

Ghost Stories

Messiah

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Spinning Out

The Circle

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

January 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves of the Wood

Jan. 3

Anne With an E

All the Freckles in the World

Jan. 4

Dracula, season one

Go! Go! Cory Carson

