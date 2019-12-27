Netflix In January 2020: 112 New Titles

Netflix next month (January 2020) plans to add 112 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including new seasons of some Netflix originals.

The new titles will include Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, a Netflix original documentary about the New England Patriots star turned murderer; season six of Grace and Frankie, a Netflix original comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two married women whose husbands fall in love with each other; Tyler Perry’s Fall From Grace, a Netflix original film starring Crystal Fox as a jilted lover who’s accused of murdering her ex; the final season of The Ranch, a Netflix original sitcom about modern cowboy life starring Ashton Kutcher; and season six of Bojack Horseman, a Netflix original animated series for adults starring a drunken, irresponsible equine.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top-Selling Streaming Devices!

Also notable in January 2020: Quentin Tarantino’s two Kill Bill starring Uma Thurman as an assassin who seeks revenge on her one-time colleagues; Cheer, a Netflix original documentary about a junior college cheerleading team in Corsicana, Texas. and season three of The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Netflix original, darker reboot of the former ABC children’s series. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) takes over for Melissa Joan Hart in the title role.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Best-Selling TVs!

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2020 to Netflix streaming:

January 1

Ghost Stories

Messiah

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor

Spinning Out

The Circle

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

January 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

Thieves of the Wood

Jan. 3

Anne With an E

All the Freckles in the World

Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson

Jan. 8

Cheer

Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen

Giri/Haji

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4

The Inbestigators: Season 2

Medical Police

Scissor Seven

Until Dawn

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

The Evil Dead

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

The Master

Jan. 15

Quien a hierro mata

Grace and Frankie: Season 6

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

Big Fat Liar

Jan. 16

NiNoKuni

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace

Vivir dos veces

Wer kann, der kann!

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

Jan. 20

Family Reunion: Part 2

Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party: Season 4

Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Playing with Fire: Season 1

Jan. 23

The Ghost Bride

October Faction

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2

The Queen

Jan. 24

A Sun

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

The Ranch: The Final Season

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India

Jan. 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo

Jan. 29

Frères Ennemis

Next In Fashion

Night on Earth

Omniscient

Jan. 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

The Stranger

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

Jan. 31

37 Seconds

BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Diablero: Season 2

I Am a Killer: Season 2

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

American Assassin

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

