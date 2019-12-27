Netflix In January 2020: 112 New Titles
Netflix next month (January 2020) plans to add 112 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including new seasons of some Netflix originals.
The new titles will include Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, a Netflix original documentary about the New England Patriots star turned murderer; season six of Grace and Frankie, a Netflix original comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as two married women whose husbands fall in love with each other; Tyler Perry’s Fall From Grace, a Netflix original film starring Crystal Fox as a jilted lover who’s accused of murdering her ex; the final season of The Ranch, a Netflix original sitcom about modern cowboy life starring Ashton Kutcher; and season six of Bojack Horseman, a Netflix original animated series for adults starring a drunken, irresponsible equine.
Click Amazon: See Today’s Top-Selling Streaming Devices!
Also notable in January 2020: Quentin Tarantino’s two Kill Bill starring Uma Thurman as an assassin who seeks revenge on her one-time colleagues; Cheer, a Netflix original documentary about a junior college cheerleading team in Corsicana, Texas. and season three of The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Netflix original, darker reboot of the former ABC children’s series. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) takes over for Melissa Joan Hart in the title role.
Click Amazon: See Today’s Best-Selling TVs!
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2020 to Netflix streaming:
January 1
Ghost Stories
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out
The Circle
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
January 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Jan. 3
Anne With an E
All the Freckles in the World
Jan. 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Jan. 8
Cheer
Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen
Giri/Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
The Evil Dead
Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master
Jan. 15
Quien a hierro mata
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez
Big Fat Liar
Jan. 16
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Jan. 18
The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
Jan. 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
Jan. 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Playing with Fire: Season 1
Jan. 23
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1/Part 2
The Queen
Jan. 24
A Sun
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India
Jan. 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Jan. 29
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
Jan. 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
The Stranger
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
Jan. 31
37 Seconds
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I Am a Killer: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
American Assassin
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
Leave a Reply