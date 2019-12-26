Hulu In January 2020: 135 New Titles

Hulu next month (January 2020) plans to add 135 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including two originals.

The new titles will include season two of The Shrill, a Hulu original comedy which stars Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant as a full-figured woman who tries to change her life, and everyone else.

RottenTomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives season one a score of 92 out of a possible 100 based on a survey of 53 critics.

“Sharp social commentary and a star-making performance from Aidy Bryant help Shrill overcome its familiar comedic sensibilities to create a show that proves self-acceptance isn’t one size fits all,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Also notable in January: Seasons six and seven of Showtime’s Homeland, the spy drama starring Claire Danes as a bipolar CIA agent (Note: Season eight is scheduled to premiere on Showtime on February 9.); Eyes Wide Shut, the Stanley Kubrick masterpiece starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in a tale of intrigue and infidelity; six different Star Trek movies; a repeat of the 2020 Golden Globes award show; and the season 24 premiere of ABC’s The Bachelor.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2020 to Hulu:

January 1

Bring It!: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)

Brockmire: Complete Season 3 (IFC)

Damages: Complete Series (FX)

Deputy: Sneak Peek Pre-Linear Series Premiere (FOX)

Divided States: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Special with Steve Harvey: Special (FOX)

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hoarders: Complete Season 10 (A&E)

Hunting JonBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 8 (Lifetime)

Party of Five: Sneak Peek Pre-Linear Series Premiere (Freeform)

Project Runway All Stars: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Rescue Me: Complete Series (FX)

Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 10 (History)

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Seasons 2, 3 & 6 (History)

American Buffalo (1996)

Arbitrage (2012)

Bachelor Party (1984)

The Bellboy (1960)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Conspirator (2011)

The Cookout (2004)

Crazy About Tiffany’s (2015)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dennis the Menace Strikes Back (1998)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Fierce People (2007)

The Final Cut (2004)

The French Connection (1971)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Golden Gate (1994)

The Good Guy (2010)

Gone (2012)

Grace Unplugged (2013)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)

Kansas (1988)

Knowing (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Little Richard Story (2000)

M*A*S*H (1970)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

Music from Another Room (1998)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Pi (1998)

The Patsy (1964)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Possession (2012)

Shy People (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Tenant (1976)

Two Family House (2000)

Unforgettable (1996)

Uptown Girls (2003)

January 2

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)

January 3

Last Man Standing: Season 8 Premiere (FOX)

January 5

Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Funimation)

Sex Guaranteed (2017)

January 6

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards: Special (NBC)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

The Art of Self Defense (2019)

January 7

America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

The Bachelor: Season 24 Premiere (ABC)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time: Special (ABC)

Manifest: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 8

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 9

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

Jan. 10

Homeland: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Showtime)

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (2001)

Jan. 11

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Jan. 12

Little Men (2016)

Jan. 13

Lodge 49: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

January 16

Good Trouble: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

Jan. 17

Endlings: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Originals)

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

Grown-ish: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Jan. 19

Justified: Complete Series (FX)

Life, Animated (2016)

Jan. 20

9-1-1: Lone Star: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Detour: Complete Season 4 (TBS)

Love Island (UK): Season 6 Premiere (ITV)

Honeyland (2019)

Jan. 22

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 32-35 (Food Network)

Cold Hearted: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 11 (Food Network)

Dessert Games: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10-12 (HGTV)

Good Eats: Reloaded: Complete Season 1 (Cook)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 111-117 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 113-115 (HGTV)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (IDTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 11-13 (Food Network)

Jan. 23

The Prodigy (2019)

Jan. 24



Shrill: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Outmatched: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Bold Type: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

Tokyo Ghoul: Complete Season 3B (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Jan. 27

Brian Banks (2019)

Luce (2019)

Jan. 30

Fighting with My Family (2019)

January 31

Grandma

Spider Man: Far from Home

— Phillip Swann

