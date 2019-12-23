Sling TV Raises Price; Adds Fox News

Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, has raised the price of its base programming packages (Blue and Orange) from $25 a month to $30 a month, effective immediately. (The service offers $10 a month off either plan for the first month.)

To soften the blow, Sling has added Fox News, MSNBC and CNN’s Headline News to its Blue base plan.

The streamer’s Blue plan features more than 40 channels including live network feeds in select markets as well as several other Fox channels. Sling’s Orange plan includes ESPN and more than 30 cable networks.

You can now get both plans for $45 a month combined, which is $10 more than it previously was.

Sling also announced today that it’s adding The Fox Business Network to the Sling Blue News Extra add-on plan, which costs $5 a month in addition to the base package cost. The News Extra package features 10 channels, including BBC World News and Newsmax TV.

The service also said it would:

* Add the Big Ten Network prior to the 2020-2021 college football season.

* Add FXMovies to the Sling Blue Hollywood Extra add-on plan.

* Add Nat Geo Wild to the Sling Blue Hollywood Extra add-on package.

Sling’s decision to raise prices follows the path of other live streaming services which have steadily increased base prices over the last year.

— Phillip Swann

