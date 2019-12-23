Amazon Prime In January 2020: 62 New Titles

Amazon next month (January 2020) plans to add 62 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including 11 originals.

The new titles will include Ted Bundy: Falling In Love, an Amazon original five-part docuseries that investigates the power the serial killer had over women, including his longtime real-life girlfriend who participates in the show.

Also notable next month on Prime: Troop Zero (pictured above), an Amazon original comedy film starring McKenna Grace as the head of a ragtag band of elementary school girls who try to infiltrate a Girl Scout-like group (Olivia Davis and Allison Janney also star); several original Amazon comedy specials featuring such comedians as Ilana Glazer and Rob Delaney; season one of All Or Nothing: CBF, an Amazon original documentary on Brazilian soccer; and season one of The Forgotten Army, an Amazon original documentary on the fight for Indian independence in World War II.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in January 2020 to Amazon Prime:

January 1

Movies

Amores Perros (2000)

Arbitrage (2012)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Conspirator (2011)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1988)

Danny Collins (2015)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2005)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Golden Gate (1993)

Gone (2012)

Kansas (1988)

Knowing (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pi (1998)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Shy People (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Final Cut (2004)

The Good Guy (2010)

The Goonies (1985)

The Patsy (1964)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Possession (2012)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

January 3

Movies

Midsommar (2019)

Series

*Bug Diaries: Season 1B – Amazon Original series

*James May: Our Man In Japan: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Specials

*Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper – Amazon Original special

*Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning – Amazon Original special

January 5

Movies

10 Minutes Gone (2019)

January 6

Movies

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

January 8

Movies

American Dreamer (2019)

Midnight Sun (2018)

January 9

Movies

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

January 10

Movies

The Wedding Year (2019)

January 17

Movies

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

*Troop Zero (2019) – Amazon Original movie

Series

*Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Specials

*Russell Peters: Deported – Amazon Original special

*Rob Delaney: Jackie – Amazon Original special

January 19

Movies

Miss Sloane (2016)

January 23

Movies

The Prodigy (2019)

January 30

Movies

Fighting with My Family (2019)

January 31

Series

*All Or Nothing: CBF: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

*Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

January 2020 (Date to be announced.)

Series

*The Forgotten Army: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

— Phillip Swann

