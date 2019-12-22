Netflix This Week: 17 New Titles

Netflix this week (December 22-28) plans to add 17 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 12 originals.

The new titles will include season two of Lost In Space (pictured above), a Netflix original sci-fi drama based on the campy 1960s show; Kevin Hart: Don’t F*** This Up, a Netflix original documentary about the diminutive and dynamic comedian; and The Secret Life of Pets 2, the pleasing sequel to the animated kids movie that explains what dogs and cats do when we’re not at home.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Sunday, December 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Monday, December 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Tuesday, December 24

Carole & Tuesday: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Como caído del cielo (Netflix Film)

Crash Landing on You (Netflix Original)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix Original)

Lost in Space: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, December 25

Sweetheart

Thursday, December 26

The App (Netflix Film)

Le Bazar de la Charité (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Netflix Family)

You: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Friday, December 27

The Gift (Netflix Original)

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix Documentary)

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Saturday, December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (Netflix Film)

— Phillip Swann

