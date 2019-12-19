Dish Is Raising Prices In January 2020

Dish has begun alerting existing subscribers that prices on their programming packages will rise in January, the fourth major pay TV operator to announce that it’s hiking monthly video fees in 2020.

In addition, Dish is introducing a regional sports channel fee in some markets. The fee ranges from $1 a month to $3 a month.

DIRECTV, U-verse, Comcast, and now Dish are among the pay TV providers that have announced that prices will go up in 2020, although the pay TV industry has been losing customers during the last few years largely because of rising prices. (Note: Charter Spectrum began implementing new price increases last fall.)

Dish, the nation’s second largest satellite TV service, is blaming the rising cost of acquiring programming.

“Due to these rising costs of programming, we will be increasing the cost of our package offerings and introducing a regional sports surcharge. This surcharge will vary based on your programming package and on the regional sports networks that we carry in your area,” Dish stated in a notice posted at its web site.

In the notice, the satcaster says the following plans will see price increases starting January 14, 2020. (Note: The package prices do not include an optional $12 a month fee for local channels.)

Welcome Pack — $29.99 a month to $34.99 a month

Flex Pack — $37.99 a month to $42.99 a month.

Smart Pack — $35.99 a month to $40.99 a month.

Dish America — $52.99 a month to $57.99 a month

Dish America Silver — $67.99 a month to $72.99 a month

America’s Top 120 — $67.99 a month to $72.99 a month.

America’s Top 120 Plus — $72.99 a month to $77.99 a month

America’s Top 200 — $82.99 a month to $87.99 a month

America’s Top 250 — $92.99 a month to $97.99 a month

America’s Everything Pack — $117.99 a month to $122.99 a month

DishLatino Basic — $39.99 a month to $41.99 a month

DishLatino Classic — $42.99 a month to $44.99 a month

DishLatino Plus — $49.99 a month to $51.99 a month

DishLatino Dos — $67.99 a month to $70.99 a month

Dish Latino Max — $79.99 a month to $82.99 a month

Note: Dish says promotional prices will stay the same until the promotional period ends. The regional sports channel fee will also not be applied until the promo is offer.

In addition, the regional sports channel fee will only be applied to subscribers of the following packages: America’s Top 120+, America’s Top 200, America’s Everything Pack, Regional Action Pack, DishLATINO Dos, and DishLATINO Max.

— Phillip Swann

