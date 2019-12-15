Netflix This Week: 14 New Titles

Netflix this week (December 15-21) plans to add 14 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including eight originals.

The new titles will include The Two Popes, a Netflix original film based on a real-life story of political intrigue at the Vatican.

Starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Benedict and Pope Francis respectively, The Two Popes has accumulated an 89 score (out of a possible 100) at RottenTomatoes.com.

“The Two Popes is an exuberant Vatican-set buddy movie that attempts to lift the lid on the inner workings of the Holy See,” writes Kevin Maher of The Times in the United Kingdom.

Also notable this week: The Witcher, a Netflix original sci-fi series starring Henry Cavill as a monster hunter.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming this week to Netflix streaming:

Monday, December 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Tuesday, December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Netflix Original)

Wednesday, December 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix Documentary)

Soundtrack (Netflix Original)

Thursday, December 19

After The Raid (Netflix Documentary)

Ultraviolet: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original)

Friday, December 20

The Two Popes (Netflix Film)

The Witcher (Netflix Original)

— Phillip Swann

