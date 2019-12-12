Sling TV Adds Longhorn Network

Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish Network, has added the Longhorn Network to its Sports Extra package for Sling Orange customers.

The Sports Extra plan, which costs $10 a month, also includes ESPNU, ESPNews, SEC Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone channel and NBA TV. Sling subscribers must subscribe to the Orange base plan to get the Sports Extra add-on.

Sling’s Blue package features more than 40 channels including live network feeds in select markets as well as several Fox channels. Sling’s Orange plan includes ESPN and more than 30 cable networks. Both plans normally cost $25 a month, but Sling is now offering the first month of each package for $15 a month.

The Longhorn Network, which is owned by ESPN, features games involving University of Texas teams.

