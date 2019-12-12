News Ticker

Sling TV Adds Longhorn Network

Posted on December 12, 2019 by TV Answer Man in Sling TV, Television // 0 Comments

Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish Network, has added the Longhorn Network to its Sports Extra package for Sling Orange customers.

The Sports Extra plan, which costs $10 a month, also includes ESPNU, ESPNews, SEC Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone channel and NBA TV. Sling subscribers must subscribe to the Orange base plan to get the Sports Extra add-on.

Sling’s Blue package features more than 40 channels including live network feeds in select markets as well as several Fox channels. Sling’s Orange plan includes ESPN and more than 30 cable networks. Both plans normally cost $25 a month, but Sling is now offering the first month of each package for $15 a month.

The Longhorn Network, which is owned by ESPN, features games involving University of Texas teams.

— Phillip Swann

About TV Answer Man (1741 Articles)
The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than two decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2019 Powered by WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: